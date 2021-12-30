Zelensky approves timing of military dismissal, conduct of conscriptions for military service in 2022

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed decree No. 687/2021, which determines the timing of the annual call-ups of Ukrainian citizens for military service, the retirement of servicemen who have served the terms of such service, and the procedure for carrying out activities related to the preparation and conduct of duty calls in 2022.

As reported on the website of the President's Office, according to the document, next year the regular conscriptions of Ukrainian citizens for military service will take place from April to June and from October to December.

According to the decree, the transfer to the reserve of servicemen who have served the established terms of military service is also provided for in April-June and October-December.

The draft commissions will begin work on April 1 and October 1, 2022, and preparatory activities are scheduled to begin a month earlier than these dates.

"It should be noted that conscripted military servicemen are not involved in combat missions in the area of ​​the Joint Forces Operation," the statement says.

The military, who undergo military service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, are primarily involved in the recruitment of arsenals, bases, warehouses, ammunition storage centers and in positions related to ensuring the life of military units in permanent deployment points (except for those deployed in Donetsk and Luhansk regions).

Citizens of a training conscription age will not be subject to conscription. They are given a grace period for the entire period of study.

A deferral from conscription for military service is also provided to citizens of Ukraine who are undergoing military training under the training program for reserve officers at higher military educational institutions and military educational units of higher education, for family reasons, to continue their professional activities and health status.

A deferral from conscription may be granted to conscripts in accordance with the decisions of the draft commission of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, regional and Kyiv city draft commissions on the submission of regional (city) draft commissions.