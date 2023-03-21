Economy

20:35 21.03.2023

Ukrzaliznytsia allows over 30 private companies to develop border transshipment complexes - Kamyshin

1 min read
The main problem with railway exports of agricultural products lies in insufficient capacities on the other side of the border, while JSC Ukrzaliznytsia during the war provided the necessary access for private business to the development of transshipment from the Ukrainian side, head of Ukrzaliznytsia Oleksandr Kamyshin said, who was appointed the Minister for Strategic Industries by the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

"During the war, we allowed more than 30 private companies to develop mobile and stationary border transshipment complexes. To date, there are no problems with the transshipment of agricultural products on the Ukrainian side," Kamyshin stated, speaking in the Verkhovna Rada as a candidate for the post of minister and "head of the railway on present day."

According to him, there is a problem with the readiness of the EU to accept Ukrainian volumes of agricultural products.

"Entire Poland exported through its ports 8.3 million tonnes of grain per year. And we, as Ukraine, must export plus 50 million tonnes of grain per year. Therefore, our grain in such a volume, unfortunately, does not pass through the European side," Kamyshin explained.

He noted that this issue should be resolved on the territory of Poland and other neighboring countries.

Tags: #transport #ukrzaliznytsia #permissions

