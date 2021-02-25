Facts

08:52 25.02.2021

Military conscription in Ukraine to be held in April-June, Oct-Dec, recruits to not serve in Donbas

2 min read
Military conscription in Ukraine to be held in April-June, Oct-Dec, recruits to not serve in Donbas

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the timing of regular conscriptions for military service in 2021, recruits will not serve in Donbas.

According to relevant decree No. 71/2021, in 2021, the transfer to the reserve of servicemen who have served out certain terms of military service is planned to be held in April to July and October to December.

"In January 2022, the military who were called up in July 2020 will be dismissed (due to the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ukraine)," the president said in the document.

According to the decree, "the conscription of Ukrainian citizens for military service will be carried out from April to June and from October to December 2021."

The draft commissions will start work on April 1 and October 1, 2021, respectively. Preparatory activities for the draft will start on March 1 and September 1, 2021.

"Conducting conscription for military service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine ensures the ratio of the proportion of conscripts to the proportion of contract servicemen 15:85%. Thus, the proportion of conscripts in the total number of troops will continue to decrease every year," the presidential press service said in the statement.

The presidential press service said that according to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine decision on urgent measures to protect Ukraine and strengthen its defense capability, dated August 28, 2014, enacted by presidential decree No. 744 dated September 24, 2014, they were drafted into the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations, conscripts are not involved in combat missions in the area of the joint forces operation.

Tags: #military_service #decree
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

08:55 25.02.2021
Zelensky signs decree on annual national programs under auspices of Ukraine-NATO Commission

Zelensky signs decree on annual national programs under auspices of Ukraine-NATO Commission

08:46 24.02.2021
Ukraine withdraws from two agreements concluded within CIS – decree

Ukraine withdraws from two agreements concluded within CIS – decree

15:14 20.02.2021
Zelensky makes changes to composition of Ukraine's Financial Stability Council

Zelensky makes changes to composition of Ukraine's Financial Stability Council

10:01 11.02.2021
Zelensky appoints 12 delegates from Ukraine to Congress Chambers of Local, Regional Authorities in Europe

Zelensky appoints 12 delegates from Ukraine to Congress Chambers of Local, Regional Authorities in Europe

15:45 27.01.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on enhancing liability for inaccurate declarations

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on enhancing liability for inaccurate declarations

09:00 30.12.2020
Zelensky fires Kryvonos from post of NSDC Dpty Secretary – decree

Zelensky fires Kryvonos from post of NSDC Dpty Secretary – decree

08:57 30.12.2020
Zelensky signs decree on dismissal of Tupytsky from post of Constitutional Court judge for two months

Zelensky signs decree on dismissal of Tupytsky from post of Constitutional Court judge for two months

13:13 15.10.2020
Zelensky signs decree on transfer of farmland from state to municipal property

Zelensky signs decree on transfer of farmland from state to municipal property

18:29 17.08.2020
Zelensky appoints Kondratiuk, Shevchenko, Stefanishyna, Urusky to NSDC – decree

Zelensky appoints Kondratiuk, Shevchenko, Stefanishyna, Urusky to NSDC – decree

14:00 09.11.2019
Zelensky signs decree on urgent measures to implement reforms aimed at stimulating economic growth, strengthening state

Zelensky signs decree on urgent measures to implement reforms aimed at stimulating economic growth, strengthening state

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, Stoltenberg discuss Ukraine's NATO membership: our immediate goal is MAP

Vaccination against COVID-19 to start in all regions of Ukraine on Thursday – Liashko

Shariy put on national wanted list – SBU

Supreme Court receives claim of MP Kozak on appealing NSDC sanctions

Reps of President's Office, Servant of People negotiate with Holos about coalition at times – Rudyk

LATEST

Zelensky, Stoltenberg discuss Ukraine's NATO membership: our immediate goal is MAP

Vaccination against COVID-19 to start in all regions of Ukraine on Thursday – Liashko

Shariy put on national wanted list – SBU

Court orders Internet providers to close access to Telegram channels suspected of connection with Russia

Holos party intends to tour Ukraine by end of March - Rudyk

Ukraine's President honors memory of Lesya Ukrainka

Kuleba to pay working visit to France on Friday

Vakarchuk stays in Holos party - Rudyk

Armenian PM sees General Staff's statement as attempt to stage military coup in country

Ministry of Health approves new version of drug register under reimbursement program

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD