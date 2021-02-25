Military conscription in Ukraine to be held in April-June, Oct-Dec, recruits to not serve in Donbas

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the timing of regular conscriptions for military service in 2021, recruits will not serve in Donbas.

According to relevant decree No. 71/2021, in 2021, the transfer to the reserve of servicemen who have served out certain terms of military service is planned to be held in April to July and October to December.

"In January 2022, the military who were called up in July 2020 will be dismissed (due to the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ukraine)," the president said in the document.

According to the decree, "the conscription of Ukrainian citizens for military service will be carried out from April to June and from October to December 2021."

The draft commissions will start work on April 1 and October 1, 2021, respectively. Preparatory activities for the draft will start on March 1 and September 1, 2021.

"Conducting conscription for military service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine ensures the ratio of the proportion of conscripts to the proportion of contract servicemen 15:85%. Thus, the proportion of conscripts in the total number of troops will continue to decrease every year," the presidential press service said in the statement.

The presidential press service said that according to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine decision on urgent measures to protect Ukraine and strengthen its defense capability, dated August 28, 2014, enacted by presidential decree No. 744 dated September 24, 2014, they were drafted into the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations, conscripts are not involved in combat missions in the area of the joint forces operation.