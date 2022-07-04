Facts

18:25 04.07.2022

Swedish PM visits Bucha, Borodianka – Kyiv region governor

Prime Minister of Sweden Magdalena Andersson has visited the towns of Bucha and Borodianka in Kyiv region that had been liberated from Russian invaders, Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba said on the Telegram channel.

"I am grateful to Sweden for its consistent support and assistance to Ukraine," he said.

The Swedish delegation visited a place where Bucha residents tortured and killed by the Russian occupation forces were found buried in a mass grave. The Swedish prime minister also saw with her own eyes the destroyed and damaged houses in Borodianka.

"President Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukrainians are fighting not just for Ukraine, but also for the civilized world and democratic values. And that is the absolute truth," Andersson said, according to the statement.

