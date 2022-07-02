Facts

17:11 02.07.2022

Russians conduct mass searches in temporarily occupied Chaplynka – intelligence

1 min read

In temporarily occupied Chaplynka, Kherson region, pressure on local residents from the invaders is increasing, since June 29, all private garages have been searched in the village, the Intelligence Agency of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reports.

"In the absence of the owners, the garage doors are broken down with the help of the Tigr armored combat vehicle. Searches are carried out in great detail – up to digging the soil in the basements in search of hiding places. In the premises of the former municipal pharmacy, the occupiers organized the work of their own private pharmacy point. Medicines are imported from the occupied Crimea. An insider was put in charge of the work, who exercises control and collects cash at the end of the working day," the message says.

Also, the entire crop from the settlement is exported by grain trucks in the Crimea direction. At the same time, the final removal of last year's grain is carried out.

Tags: #grain #defense_ministry #kherson_region

MORE ABOUT

14:04 02.07.2022
Ukraine appeals to Turkey regarding entry of vessel from occupied Berdiansk into its port – Ambassador

Ukraine appeals to Turkey regarding entry of vessel from occupied Berdiansk into its port – Ambassador

11:58 02.07.2022
Ukrainian fighter jet hits two Russian ammo depots in Kherson region – Pivden task force

Ukrainian fighter jet hits two Russian ammo depots in Kherson region – Pivden task force

15:54 30.06.2022
Without Black Sea ports, Ukraine cannot reach level of exports it urgently needs - WFP

Without Black Sea ports, Ukraine cannot reach level of exports it urgently needs - WFP

14:35 30.06.2022
Ukrainian army liberates Potiomkine village in Kherson region

Ukrainian army liberates Potiomkine village in Kherson region

18:01 29.06.2022
Largest exchange of prisoners since Feb 24: some 144 Ukrainian defenders released, including 43 Azov servicemen – Defense Intelligence

Largest exchange of prisoners since Feb 24: some 144 Ukrainian defenders released, including 43 Azov servicemen – Defense Intelligence

15:02 28.06.2022
Sixteen Ukrainian defenders, one civilian released from captivity during 17 for 15 swap – Intelligence Agency

Sixteen Ukrainian defenders, one civilian released from captivity during 17 for 15 swap – Intelligence Agency

16:44 27.06.2022
Exhibition of Russian equipment destroyed by Ukrainian defense forces opened in Warsaw

Exhibition of Russian equipment destroyed by Ukrainian defense forces opened in Warsaw

17:20 24.06.2022
G7 foreign ministers urge Russia to unblock Ukrainian Black Sea ports for food exports – statement

G7 foreign ministers urge Russia to unblock Ukrainian Black Sea ports for food exports – statement

15:56 24.06.2022
Berlin urges to think about permanent alternative routes for export of Ukrainian grain

Berlin urges to think about permanent alternative routes for export of Ukrainian grain

15:37 24.06.2022
Russian invaders abduct relatives of Ukrainian servicemen, including children – Ukrainian intelligence

Russian invaders abduct relatives of Ukrainian servicemen, including children – Ukrainian intelligence

AD

HOT NEWS

Fierce battles near Lysychansk, but city not surrounded - National Guard speaker

Over 10,000 residents of Mariupol imprisoned by occupiers – city council

Number of dead, missing as result of missile attack on Amstor mall is 22 people – mayor

Russia's losses amount to over 35,870 soldiers since start of full-scale invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Continued support for Ukraine crucial for European partners, as Putin hates well-being of Europeans – Kuleba

LATEST

Fierce battles near Lysychansk, but city not surrounded - National Guard speaker

Over 10,000 residents of Mariupol imprisoned by occupiers – city council

Romania ready to help victims of missile attack in Odesa region – FM Aurescu

Number of dead, missing as result of missile attack on Amstor mall is 22 people – mayor

Kuleba, Borrell agree on positions before G20 foreign ministers' meeting, need for seventh package of sanctions against Russia

Russia's losses amount to over 35,870 soldiers since start of full-scale invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Continued support for Ukraine crucial for European partners, as Putin hates well-being of Europeans – Kuleba

Podoliak: world is tired not of supporting Ukraine, but of Putin's personal 'complexes'

ACA experts, military advisers work at site of missile strike in Odesa region – Prosecutor General

Boris Johnson becomes honorary citizen of Odesa – Trukhanov

AD
AD
AD
AD