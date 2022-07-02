Russians conduct mass searches in temporarily occupied Chaplynka – intelligence

In temporarily occupied Chaplynka, Kherson region, pressure on local residents from the invaders is increasing, since June 29, all private garages have been searched in the village, the Intelligence Agency of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reports.

"In the absence of the owners, the garage doors are broken down with the help of the Tigr armored combat vehicle. Searches are carried out in great detail – up to digging the soil in the basements in search of hiding places. In the premises of the former municipal pharmacy, the occupiers organized the work of their own private pharmacy point. Medicines are imported from the occupied Crimea. An insider was put in charge of the work, who exercises control and collects cash at the end of the working day," the message says.

Also, the entire crop from the settlement is exported by grain trucks in the Crimea direction. At the same time, the final removal of last year's grain is carried out.