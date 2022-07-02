Podoliak: world is tired not of supporting Ukraine, but of Putin's personal 'complexes'

The world is tired not of supporting Ukraine, but of Russian gas blackmail, artificial crises, inflation, political assassinations, chemical weapons, terror and constant lies, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, stressed.

"Forget about 'Ukraine fatigue.' The world is not tired of supporting Ukraine. The world is tired of Russian gas blackmail, artificial crises, inflation, political assassinations, chemical weapons, terror and constant brazen lies. Tired of Putin's personal 'complexes,'" Podoliak said on Twitter.