Zelensky thanks Biden for supply of NASAMS air defense missile system

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked U.S. President Joe Biden for providing the NASAMS air defense missile system, the delivery of which was announced on Friday.

"This complex will significantly strengthen our air defense, we have worked hard for such a delivery," he said in a traditional video message on Friday evening.

According to Zelensky, "in total, this package 'weighs' $820 million and, in addition to NASAMS, contains ammunition for artillery and radars."

"We are no less actively negotiating other weapons from our partners – for Donbas, for Kharkiv region, for the south of Ukraine, this is necessary. We are doing everything to break the advantage of the occupiers," the President said.

Before that, Zelensky recalled the numerous missile strikes on different cities of Ukraine over the past day. "Three cruise missiles on Serhiyivka. Also missiles on Zatoka. Immediately 12 missiles hit Mykolaiv – at various objects in the city. It's just for one night and morning. My condolences to the families and friends of all whose lives were taken by such strikes," he said.