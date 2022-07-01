Number of deaths in Odesa region increased to 21 people – local authorities

The number of people killed as a result of a Russian missile attack on the village of Serhiivka in Odesa region has risen to 21, spokesman for Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhiy Bratchuk has said.

As he said on the air of a nationwide telethon on Friday, the number of victims has risen to 21 as of now.

"Among these 21 people there is a dead boy, 12 years old," he said.

The number of victims, according to him, has not increased.