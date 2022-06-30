Enemy uses rocket weapons 202 times against Ukraine from June 13 to June 29, which is 120 more strikes than in previous weeks - AFU General Staff

From June 13 to June 29, the Russian Federation used rocket weapons 202 times against Ukraine, this is 120 more strikes than in previous weeks, said Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov.

"In the waters of the Azov and Black Seas, enemy warships and submarines continue to be located, which, together with aviation and missile forces, are involved in striking with precision weapons at objects deep in the territory of our state. The implementation of such strikes by the enemy has been significantly increased recently, including from the territory of Belarus. In the period from June 13 to June 29, the enemy used rocket weapons 202 times, which is 120 more strikes compared to the previous weeks of June," Hromov said at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to him, as a result of the indiscriminate defeat, the civilian population and civilian objects in the settlements of Ukraine are suffering significant losses.

"The enemy uses more than 50% of missiles from Soviet stocks to launch missile strikes, which do not have high enough accuracy, as a result of which residential buildings in the settlements of Kyiv, Mykolaiv, private houses of the settlement of Mayaky of Odesa region, Ochakiv, Krasnopillia, Kurakhove, two secondary schools in Mykolaiv, other objects of civil infrastructure are affected. It is impossible not to emphasize the defeat of the opponent of the Amstor shopping center in Kremenchuk," Hromov said.

He pointed out that as a result of missile strikes, civilian infrastructure was targeted 68 times during this period.

Hromov drew attention to the fact that despite the fact that the flight of Tu-22M3 aircraft towards the state border of Ukraine can be detected in advance, the flight time of missiles to the target of destruction is a matter of minutes, because the time for evacuation to shelter after the launch of the rocket is limited, therefore he urged not to neglect air sirens.