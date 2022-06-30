Facts

18:02 30.06.2022

Enemy uses rocket weapons 202 times against Ukraine from June 13 to June 29, which is 120 more strikes than in previous weeks - AFU General Staff

2 min read
Enemy uses rocket weapons 202 times against Ukraine from June 13 to June 29, which is 120 more strikes than in previous weeks - AFU General Staff

From June 13 to June 29, the Russian Federation used rocket weapons 202 times against Ukraine, this is 120 more strikes than in previous weeks, said Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov.

"In the waters of the Azov and Black Seas, enemy warships and submarines continue to be located, which, together with aviation and missile forces, are involved in striking with precision weapons at objects deep in the territory of our state. The implementation of such strikes by the enemy has been significantly increased recently, including from the territory of Belarus. In the period from June 13 to June 29, the enemy used rocket weapons 202 times, which is 120 more strikes compared to the previous weeks of June," Hromov said at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to him, as a result of the indiscriminate defeat, the civilian population and civilian objects in the settlements of Ukraine are suffering significant losses.

"The enemy uses more than 50% of missiles from Soviet stocks to launch missile strikes, which do not have high enough accuracy, as a result of which residential buildings in the settlements of Kyiv, Mykolaiv, private houses of the settlement of Mayaky of Odesa region, Ochakiv, Krasnopillia, Kurakhove, two secondary schools in Mykolaiv, other objects of civil infrastructure are affected. It is impossible not to emphasize the defeat of the opponent of the Amstor shopping center in Kremenchuk," Hromov said.

He pointed out that as a result of missile strikes, civilian infrastructure was targeted 68 times during this period.

Hromov drew attention to the fact that despite the fact that the flight of Tu-22M3 aircraft towards the state border of Ukraine can be detected in advance, the flight time of missiles to the target of destruction is a matter of minutes, because the time for evacuation to shelter after the launch of the rocket is limited, therefore he urged not to neglect air sirens.

Tags: #war #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

18:11 30.06.2022
Belarus sends another batch of ammunition for needs of Russian occupation forces – AFU General Staff

Belarus sends another batch of ammunition for needs of Russian occupation forces – AFU General Staff

17:30 30.06.2022
Number of victims due to enemy strike on high-rise building in Mykolaiv increased to seven people - Emergency Service

Number of victims due to enemy strike on high-rise building in Mykolaiv increased to seven people - Emergency Service

15:45 30.06.2022
Russian occupiers fire cluster munitions at Sloviansk, six people injured – head of town administration

Russian occupiers fire cluster munitions at Sloviansk, six people injured – head of town administration

12:28 30.06.2022
Some 341 children killed, 631 injured amid Russian aggression in Ukraine – PGO

Some 341 children killed, 631 injured amid Russian aggression in Ukraine – PGO

21:07 29.06.2022
USSR version 2.0 or “legitimate fugitive” returns?

USSR version 2.0 or “legitimate fugitive” returns?

12:38 28.06.2022
Ukraine returns bodies of 46 servicemen, 21 of them Azovstal defenders – Reintegration Ministry

Ukraine returns bodies of 46 servicemen, 21 of them Azovstal defenders – Reintegration Ministry

11:36 28.06.2022
Zelensky: Russia has become largest terrorist organization in world

Zelensky: Russia has become largest terrorist organization in world

14:18 24.06.2022
Kharkiv rescuers remove bodies of 179 people from debris since beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression

Kharkiv rescuers remove bodies of 179 people from debris since beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression

12:16 23.06.2022
Enemy trying to capture high ground near Berestove to take control over Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway – AFU General Staff

Enemy trying to capture high ground near Berestove to take control over Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway – AFU General Staff

10:15 23.06.2022
Zelensky: This war must end with fair tribunal

Zelensky: This war must end with fair tribunal

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian units not planning to retreat from Lysychansk, enemy has no success - AFU General Staff

Biden: In coming days, USA to announce additional $800 mln aid to Ukraine

Almost 16 mln people in Ukraine need humanitarian aid – UN

Ukraine breaks diplomatic relations with Syria without breaking consular relations – MFA

Zaluzhny: Snake Island liberated from Russian invaders

LATEST

AFU plans to establish direct physical control over Snake island, now Ukraine controls it with weapons – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian units not planning to retreat from Lysychansk, enemy has no success - AFU General Staff

Biden: In coming days, USA to announce additional $800 mln aid to Ukraine

Almost 16 mln people in Ukraine need humanitarian aid – UN

Ukraine breaks diplomatic relations with Syria without breaking consular relations – MFA

Paris region of France to support restoration of Kyiv, Chernihiv regions – Shmyhal

Zaluzhny: Snake Island liberated from Russian invaders

Sweden to provide Ukraine with anti-tank weapons, support weapons, demining equipment worth SEK 500 mln

Ukrainian army liberates Potiomkine village in Kherson region

Constitutional Court recognizes special confiscation procedure as constitutional

AD
AD
AD
AD