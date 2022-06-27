Zelensky urges G7 to join work on Ukraine's security guarantees – press service

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky took part via videoconference in a meeting of the G7 leaders' summit held in Germany, the presidential press service has said on Monday.

Zelensky "thanked the G7 states for the defense and financial support of Ukraine during the full-scale invasion of Russia, as well as for the consistent sanctions policy against the aggressor country."

The president noted the importance of the decision to grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for joining the European Union. "This decision fully reflects our progress in European integration, our contribution to the protection of European values, which we are all talking about," the head of state said.

Zelensky suggested that the G7 leaders focus on concrete steps that could be useful both for Ukraine and all of Europe. In particular, the president invited the G7 to join the work on security guarantees for Ukraine.

The head of state said these guarantees would exclude the possibility of conflicts like Russian aggression in the future.

Zelensky also said that our state needs modern and effective missile defense systems that can provide peace to Ukrainian cities far from the front.

According to him, Russia is intensifying missile attacks on Ukraine, so it is very important to guarantee basic security for the civilian population. The head of state said that the return of people to work will allow launching economic processes in settlements, because today the monthly budget deficit of our country is $5 billion.

The president of Ukraine also noted the importance of unblocking the export of Ukrainian grain and called for thinking about effective mechanisms to ensure food security in the world. In addition, the head of state emphasized the need to increase sanctions pressure on Russia, in particular, by forcibly limiting the price of exported Russian oil.

Zelensky believes that the U.S. Department of State will support the decision to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

The president also proposed the creation of an effective global mechanism for the confiscation of frozen or seized Russian assets, which should be one of the biggest tools to deter other potential aggressors from attacking neighbors.

He called on the G7 countries to encourage their companies to consider Ukraine as an alternative to the Russian direction. According to the president, after the end of the war, the Ukrainian state will have much better access to the global market compared to the aggressor country. In addition, Ukraine has duty-free access to the markets of leading democratic countries.

The head of state also noted the importance of the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine. According to Zelensky, this will be the largest economic project of our time, participation in which will significantly strengthen the G7 countries.