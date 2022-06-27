Facts

14:01 27.06.2022

Zelensky calls on G7 to toughen sanctions against Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the G7 summit to toughen sanctions against Russia.

"I have addressed the G7 summit in Berlin in the video call format. Ukraine feels the support of the G7 countries. We appreciate the security and financial assistance to our country for fight against the Russian invasion," he said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

"Consistent position of the G7 countries about sanctions is also important. They must become even tougher, in particular, through restricting the price of oil exported by the aggressor," Zelensky said.

