17:20 24.06.2022

G7 foreign ministers urge Russia to unblock Ukrainian Black Sea ports for food exports – statement

G7 foreign ministers urge Russia to unblock Ukrainian Black Sea ports for food exports – statement

 The Foreign Ministers of the G7 countries of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Great Britain and the United States, as well as the EU High Representative called on Russia to unblock Ukrainian Black Sea ports for food exports.

"The G7 foreign ministers called on Moscow to cease its attacks and threatening actions and unblock the Ukrainian Black Sea ports for food exports. They expressed their support for UN efforts to urgently open the Black Sea route for grain and the European Commission's Action Plan for EU-Ukraine Solidarity Lanes for the transport of grain by road, rail and barge transport to world markets, to which the G7 countries are actively contributing," the German Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The ministers reaffirmed in the strongest terms their condemnation of Russia's ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine. In addition, they rejected the false narrative and Russian misinformation about the sanctions. The statement emphasizes that all G7 sanctions include exemptions allowing Russian food and agricultural products to enter world markets.

The G7 foreign ministers reiterated their unwavering support for Ukraine, including military and defense assistance, for as long as needed. They pledged humanitarian aid, reconstruction and stabilization support for Ukraine, and to build the resilience of neighboring countries, especially the Republic of Moldova, which has been particularly hard hit.

In addition, they welcomed the decision of the European Council to grant Ukraine and Moldova the status of EU candidate members and to grant Georgia the status of EU perspective with a clear path to candidate status.

