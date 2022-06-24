Facts

11:58 24.06.2022

U.S. additional security assistance to Ukraine includes HIMARS systems, shells, mortars, patrol boats


U.S. additional security assistance to Ukraine includes HIMARS systems, shells, mortars, patrol boats

The Pentagon has announced details about another security assistance worth $450 million provided by the United States to Ukraine.

According to a communique issued by the U.S. Department of Defense, Ukraine will receive "four High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 36,000 rounds of 105mm ammunition, 18 tactical vehicles to tow 155mm artillery, 1,200 grenade launchers, 2,000 machine guns, 18 coastal and riverine patrol boats, spare parts and other equipment."

Tags: #pentagon #himars

