UK imposes ban on export of pounds sterling, banknotes of EU countries in Russia, prohibits supply of aviation fuel

The UK imposes a ban on the export of pounds sterling and banknotes of EU countries to Russia, prohibits the supply of jet fuel, according to a statement issued by the government of the UK on Thursday.

In particular, the new measures include a ban on the export to Russia or for use in Russia of jet fuel, as well as fuel additives.

There is also a ban on the export or use in Russia of banknotes denominated in pounds sterling and banknotes of EU countries, a ban on the making available, supply, or delivery of such banknotes to a person connected with Russia; and on the making available of such banknotes for use in Russia.

In addition, restrictive measures have been expanded against Russia in the provision of technical assistance, and financial services, funds, and brokering services relating to iron and steel imports. Additional restrictions are being imposed on the export of oil refining goods and technology, critical industry goods and technology. The restrictions also apply to goods and technology relating to chemical and biological weapons.