Zelensky names Ukrainian people as example for him speaking to Canadian students

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian people are an example for him.

"Our people. And there are a lot of them. These are our people. This is an ordinary Ukrainian farmer who could block the road to Russian tanks on a tractor at the time of the invasion. An ordinary woman in our village who stopped the APCs, IFVs with bare hands. Our beautiful ordinary children who were in the apartments when the enemy missile hit them. And they remained in our history and in our memory," Zelensky told, answering the question of a Canadian student: who is his idol and an example for him personally.

The Head of State called the people who "stayed in Ukraine and who did not give up their freedom" heroes.

"The main value is our people. This is our treasure. And this is my idol," the President stressed.