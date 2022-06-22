No concrete agreements on holding talks with participation of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, UN on grain export – MFA

No concrete agreements have been reached on holding quadripartite talks with the participation of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the UN on resolving the issue of exporting grain from Russian-blocked Ukrainian seaports, Spokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleh Nikolenko has said.

"Ukraine welcomes the efforts of the UN Secretary-General to resolve the issue of the export of grain from Russian-blocked Ukrainian seaports. Expert consultations between the parties concerned are currently ongoing. Specific agreements on holding quadripartite negotiations with the participation of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the UN have not yet been reached," Nikolenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

He said security issues remain a fundamental element of the Ukrainian position.