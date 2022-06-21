Cabinet developing new model for urban transport organization - AMCU

The government of Ukraine is working out a new model for organizing urban transport in order to simplify access to the transportation market, according to the website of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU), with reference to its head Olha Pischanska.

During the thematic round table that started in Paris as part of the Competition Week of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Pischanska clarified that the main idea of the model being developed is to simplify access to the transportation market as much as possible in order to create favorable conditions for competition.

"As a result of the war, these markets have undergone significant changes. In some cases, public transport has become an uncontested means of transportation (given the shortage of fuel in Ukraine). The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine constantly monitors the situation so that changes in the markets do not violate the requirements of competition law," she said.

According to the committee, the focus on deregulation will have a positive impact on the formation of a new model of public transport in Ukraine - with a more intensive involvement of private business in passenger transportation, including to improve environmental standards.