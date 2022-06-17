Facts

19:07 17.06.2022

UK ready to continue to provide military equipment to Ukraine, train servicemen using these weapons – Johnson

1 min read
UK ready to continue to provide military equipment to Ukraine, train servicemen using these weapons – Johnson

Great Britain is ready to continue to provide weapons to Ukraine and to train the servicemen to use these weapons, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.

"We will continue as we have from the beginning to provide the military equipment, that you need now in course of training that may be necessary to go with that equipment. So, you, the Ukrainian people, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be able to do what I believe Ukrainians yearn to do – to expel the aggressor from Ukraine. That will be a moment for talks about the future, and it will be in a context of a free Ukraine. There will be other countries will be making the security commitments and guarantees that we discussed," Johnson said at a press conference following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Friday.

He said Great Britain, along with partners, will also work to rebuild Ukraine.

Tags: #weapons #great_britain

MORE ABOUT

18:51 16.06.2022
Germany to continue supplying Ukraine with weapon in future – Scholz

Germany to continue supplying Ukraine with weapon in future – Scholz

12:57 15.06.2022
Stefanchuk: If Ukraine gets high-quality weapons, the war can end quickly

Stefanchuk: If Ukraine gets high-quality weapons, the war can end quickly

11:52 15.06.2022
Podoliak calls on West to speed up supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine

Podoliak calls on West to speed up supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine

14:46 14.06.2022
World with Russian missiles, sirens to become reality if current pace of supplying Ukraine with weapons maintained - Podoliak

World with Russian missiles, sirens to become reality if current pace of supplying Ukraine with weapons maintained - Podoliak

11:29 14.06.2022
Yermak expects more heavy weapons, operational training of Ukrainian military from Ramstein 3

Yermak expects more heavy weapons, operational training of Ukrainian military from Ramstein 3

12:40 13.06.2022
Zaluzhny discusses supply of weapons with Milley, asks to supply more artillery systems ASAP

Zaluzhny discusses supply of weapons with Milley, asks to supply more artillery systems ASAP

14:22 11.06.2022
Ukrainian troops continue to stop invaders as far as they have enough weapons – Zelensky

Ukrainian troops continue to stop invaders as far as they have enough weapons – Zelensky

10:02 08.06.2022
Yermak calls on ambassadors of G7 countries to help accelerate supply of necessary weapons by their govts for needs of Ukrainian Armed Forces

Yermak calls on ambassadors of G7 countries to help accelerate supply of necessary weapons by their govts for needs of Ukrainian Armed Forces

20:12 03.06.2022
First weapons to be delivered from Germany to Ukraine by end of June – ambassador

First weapons to be delivered from Germany to Ukraine by end of June – ambassador

14:48 03.06.2022
One of vital issues in supply of weapons to Ukrainian army is speed - Reznikov

One of vital issues in supply of weapons to Ukrainian army is speed - Reznikov

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: Johnson and me have common view on how to move towards victory

Zelensky welcomes Johnson on his next visit to Kyiv

Govt approves procedure for war prisoners' treatment, procedure for transfer/repatriation of bodies of killed over armed aggression against Ukraine

Tkachenko: Ukraine does not agree with decision of European Broadcasting Union on impossibility of hosting Eurovision-2023, demands to change it

Eurovision song context not to be held in Ukraine in 2023 - organizers

LATEST

Russian invaders violate Ukrainians' rights, destroy property of enterprises in temporarily occupied territories – AFU General Staff

No significant risk of monkeypox spread in Ukraine – expert

Zelensky, Johnson discuss Ukraine's security guarantees

Zelensky: Johnson and me have common view on how to move towards victory

Russian forces mount missile attack on Pervomaisk, Kharkiv region, three people injured

Zelensky welcomes Johnson on his next visit to Kyiv

Govt approves procedure for war prisoners' treatment, procedure for transfer/repatriation of bodies of killed over armed aggression against Ukraine

Cabinet abolishes visa-free travel with Russia from July 1 – PM

Tkachenko: Ukraine does not agree with decision of European Broadcasting Union on impossibility of hosting Eurovision-2023, demands to change it

Zelensky speaks at Viva Technology conference in form of hologram

AD
AD
AD
AD