UK ready to continue to provide military equipment to Ukraine, train servicemen using these weapons – Johnson

Great Britain is ready to continue to provide weapons to Ukraine and to train the servicemen to use these weapons, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.

"We will continue as we have from the beginning to provide the military equipment, that you need now in course of training that may be necessary to go with that equipment. So, you, the Ukrainian people, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be able to do what I believe Ukrainians yearn to do – to expel the aggressor from Ukraine. That will be a moment for talks about the future, and it will be in a context of a free Ukraine. There will be other countries will be making the security commitments and guarantees that we discussed," Johnson said at a press conference following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Friday.

He said Great Britain, along with partners, will also work to rebuild Ukraine.