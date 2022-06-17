Facts

15:32 17.06.2022

Borrell on recommendation to grant EU's candidate status: this is a crucial moment for Ukraine, EU

1 min read
Borrell on recommendation to grant EU's candidate status: this is a crucial moment for Ukraine, EU

High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell has said that the recommendation of the European Commission to grant Ukraine EU's candidate status is a "crucial moment" not only for Ukraine, but also for the EU itself.

He said this on his Twitter page, commenting on the decision.

"This is a crucial moment for Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia and for the EU. It is also for peace and democracy on our shared continent. Today's Opinions are a key step towards fulfilling their European aspirations. The EU will support all reform efforts to make it a reality," Borrell wrote.

Tags: #borrell

MORE ABOUT

09:55 03.06.2022
EU to help export Ukrainian wheat if UN reaches deal with Russia - Borrell

EU to help export Ukrainian wheat if UN reaches deal with Russia - Borrell

16:35 21.05.2022
Russian military responsible for sexual violence in Ukraine must be held accountable – Borrell

Russian military responsible for sexual violence in Ukraine must be held accountable – Borrell

15:20 17.05.2022
EU defense ministers to approve another EUR 500 mln for arming Ukraine - Borrell

EU defense ministers to approve another EUR 500 mln for arming Ukraine - Borrell

17:18 09.04.2022
Borrell suggests Ukraine’s PGO transferring evidence of Russian crimes to International Criminal Court

Borrell suggests Ukraine’s PGO transferring evidence of Russian crimes to International Criminal Court

17:07 09.04.2022
Borrell: You’re asking for more sanctions, I understand you very well

Borrell: You’re asking for more sanctions, I understand you very well

19:20 08.04.2022
War crimes committed by Russia in Bucha and elsewhere must be investigated, prosecuted – Borrell

War crimes committed by Russia in Bucha and elsewhere must be investigated, prosecuted – Borrell

18:23 08.04.2022
Zelensky meets with European Commission's President, EU High Representative in Kyiv

Zelensky meets with European Commission's President, EU High Representative in Kyiv

12:30 08.04.2022
Suspension of Russia's membership in Human Rights Council indicates determination to hold Kremlin to account for war in Ukraine

Suspension of Russia's membership in Human Rights Council indicates determination to hold Kremlin to account for war in Ukraine

11:37 06.04.2022
Borrell: We will continue to arm, support Ukraine to end war

Borrell: We will continue to arm, support Ukraine to end war

12:43 05.04.2022
EC President von der Leyen, Borrell to visit Kyiv this week

EC President von der Leyen, Borrell to visit Kyiv this week

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: Johnson and me have common view on how to move towards victory

Zelensky welcomes Johnson on his next visit to Kyiv

Govt approves procedure for war prisoners' treatment, procedure for transfer/repatriation of bodies of killed over armed aggression against Ukraine

Tkachenko: Ukraine does not agree with decision of European Broadcasting Union on impossibility of hosting Eurovision-2023, demands to change it

Eurovision song context not to be held in Ukraine in 2023 - organizers

LATEST

Russian invaders violate Ukrainians' rights, destroy property of enterprises in temporarily occupied territories – AFU General Staff

No significant risk of monkeypox spread in Ukraine – expert

Zelensky, Johnson discuss Ukraine's security guarantees

UK ready to continue to provide military equipment to Ukraine, train servicemen using these weapons – Johnson

Zelensky: Johnson and me have common view on how to move towards victory

Russian forces mount missile attack on Pervomaisk, Kharkiv region, three people injured

Zelensky welcomes Johnson on his next visit to Kyiv

Govt approves procedure for war prisoners' treatment, procedure for transfer/repatriation of bodies of killed over armed aggression against Ukraine

Cabinet abolishes visa-free travel with Russia from July 1 – PM

Tkachenko: Ukraine does not agree with decision of European Broadcasting Union on impossibility of hosting Eurovision-2023, demands to change it

AD
AD
AD
AD