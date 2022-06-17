Borrell on recommendation to grant EU's candidate status: this is a crucial moment for Ukraine, EU

High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell has said that the recommendation of the European Commission to grant Ukraine EU's candidate status is a "crucial moment" not only for Ukraine, but also for the EU itself.

He said this on his Twitter page, commenting on the decision.

"This is a crucial moment for Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia and for the EU. It is also for peace and democracy on our shared continent. Today's Opinions are a key step towards fulfilling their European aspirations. The EU will support all reform efforts to make it a reality," Borrell wrote.