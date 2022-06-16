Sumy region again shelled from Russian territory, agricultural facility damaged

The Russian occupiers shelled the territory of Sumy region from their territory on Thursday afternoon, information about the victims and destruction is being clarified, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reports.

"Today, at about 1 p.m., border guards recorded shelling by russians from the village of Horodishche, Kursk region. The enemy fired from multiple rocket launchers. It is currently known that the farm was damaged as a result of the shelling. More information about the victims and the destruction is being clarified, " the Service said on Facebook.

As it was reported, the occupiers fired at Sumy region at night with the use of aviation, as a result of which four people were killed, six more were wounded. Another attack took place on Thursday morning. Two border areas were shelled.