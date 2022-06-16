Facts

16:13 16.06.2022

Sumy region again shelled from Russian territory, agricultural facility damaged

1 min read
Sumy region again shelled from Russian territory, agricultural facility damaged

The Russian occupiers shelled the territory of Sumy region from their territory on Thursday afternoon, information about the victims and destruction is being clarified, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reports.

"Today, at about 1 p.m., border guards recorded shelling by russians from the village of Horodishche, Kursk region. The enemy fired from multiple rocket launchers. It is currently known that the farm was damaged as a result of the shelling. More information about the victims and the destruction is being clarified, " the Service said on Facebook.

As it was reported, the occupiers fired at Sumy region at night with the use of aviation, as a result of which four people were killed, six more were wounded. Another attack took place on Thursday morning. Two border areas were shelled.

Tags: #shelling #sumy_region

MORE ABOUT

15:45 04.06.2022
Three people killed, doctors fighting for lives of four after morning shelling of Mykolaiv

Three people killed, doctors fighting for lives of four after morning shelling of Mykolaiv

20:34 27.05.2022
Russian invaders fire mortars at Sumy region on Friday, info on wounded, killed being specified – task force

Russian invaders fire mortars at Sumy region on Friday, info on wounded, killed being specified – task force

18:23 26.05.2022
As result of enemy shelling of Kharkiv, seven killed, 17 wounded

As result of enemy shelling of Kharkiv, seven killed, 17 wounded

09:29 25.05.2022
Russia launches missile strike on Krasnopillia at night, preliminarily no casualties

Russia launches missile strike on Krasnopillia at night, preliminarily no casualties

14:20 20.05.2022
Russian occupiers shell school in Severodonetsk, three people killed

Russian occupiers shell school in Severodonetsk, three people killed

15:59 17.05.2022
No massive shelling of settlements like today's since war started – local authorities

No massive shelling of settlements like today's since war started – local authorities

09:28 13.05.2022
On Friday night invaders fire rockets twice at border village in Sumy region

On Friday night invaders fire rockets twice at border village in Sumy region

09:22 12.05.2022
As result of shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region, one person killed, one injured, infrastructure facility destroyed

As result of shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region, one person killed, one injured, infrastructure facility destroyed

09:46 10.05.2022
Houses damaged as result of shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region - head of regional administration

Houses damaged as result of shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region - head of regional administration

09:32 10.05.2022
As result of shelling of Luhansk region, one person injured - head of regional military administration

As result of shelling of Luhansk region, one person injured - head of regional military administration

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia must understand peace no alternative, must start looking for it – Zelensky

Leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Romania support granting Ukraine EU candidate status – Macron says in Kyiv

Zelensky's meeting with Scholz, Macron, Draghi, Iohannes ends, Ukraine has steadfast support of intl coalition – Yermak

Macron, Scholz, Draghi, Johannis meet with Zelensky in Kyiv

UK imposes sanctions on Russian Orthodox Church head Kirill

LATEST

France to strengthen military assistance to Ukraine, send lab to prove Russia's war crimes – Macron

Europe must unite efforts to solve problem of Ukrainian grain transportation – Draghi

Missile defense from Germany very important for Ukraine – Zelensky

Russia must understand peace no alternative, must start looking for it – Zelensky

Germany to continue supplying Ukraine with weapon in future – Scholz

Zelensky, following meeting with Scholz, Macron, Draghi, Iohannis: Our main strength and effective weapon is our unity

Some 160,000 square km of territory of Ukraine require mine clearance operations

Leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Romania support granting Ukraine EU candidate status – Macron says in Kyiv

Court bans activities of Shariy Party – Justice Ministry

Arakhamia says Ukraine's position in negotiation with Russia is weak

AD
AD
AD
AD