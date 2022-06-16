Macron, Scholz, Draghi, Johannis meet with Zelensky in Kyiv

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis have started meeting in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Bild publication has said.

"After visiting Irpin, Chancellor Scholz and his colleagues Macron, Draghi and Iohannis returned to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky," Bild said in a statement, illustrated with a relevant photo.