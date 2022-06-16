Facts

09:19 16.06.2022

UK, Denmark announce special donor conference on Ukraine in August – Zelensky

1 min read
UK, Denmark announce special donor conference on Ukraine in August – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said he has received another signal of permanent defense support for Ukraine.

"By the way, there is another signal that Ukraine's defense support will be permanent. As part of Ramstein, Britain and Denmark announced a special donor conference in Copenhagen in August. Preliminarily, some 14 states are involved," he said in a video statement on Wednesday evening.

"Just finished talking to Boris Johnson. The key topics are defense support and coordination of steps on the eve of important meetings in June," Zelensky said. He also expects more support after the third Ramstein meeting.

"Had an important conversation today with U.S. President [Joe] Biden. The United States has announced a new boost to our defenses, namely a new billion dollar support package. These are coastal defense, artillery, modern missile systems. We will wait," the president said.

