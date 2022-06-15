Assets of Belarusian BNK-Ukraine seized – SBU

Ukraine has seized the corporate rights and bank accounts of the Belarusian fuel company involved in financing the Russian military aggression with a total value of UAH 20 million, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported on Wednesday.

In the photographs of filling stations attached by the SBU, one can guess the "blurred" logo of BNK-Ukraine, the subsidiary of the largest Belarusian oil trader, the Belarusian Oil Company, which in 2021 supplied almost UAH 20 billion worth of goods to Ukraine.

"The company had Belarusian state-owned enterprises among its founders, purchased raw materials from the Russian Federation and paid taxes to the budgets of both countries. Considering this, the network is directly related to financing the Russian aggression against Ukraine," the SBU said.

The seized assets were transferred to the management of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).

Procedural management of the case is carried out by the Podilsky district prosecutor's office in Kyiv.

As reported, according to data from open registers and websites of companies as of the end of 2021, the founders of BNK-Ukraine are a trader of Belarusian refineries – CJSC Belarusian Oil Company (56.5%) and the Gomel-based State Production Association Belorusneft (43.5%).

In turn, the shareholders of CJSC BNK, established in 2007, are Belorusneft (52% of shares), as well as OJSC Mozyr Oil Refinery (24%) and OJSC Naftan (24%).

The shareholder of the Mozyr Oil Refinery, in particular, is PJSC NGK Slavneft (42.58%), a joint venture between Gazprom Neft and Rosneft, which own 99.8% of the company's shares on a parity basis.