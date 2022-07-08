Facts

20:37 08.07.2022

Belarusian troops conduct reconnaissance in Volyn, Polissia directions – AFU General Staff

Units of the Armed Forces of Belarus are conducting reconnaissance in Volyn and Polissia directions, as well as strengthening measures to counter reconnaissance equipment, primarily UAVs, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"On the territory of this country, the closure of airspace over the southern part of the country has continued until October 7 of this year. The ban on flights of civil aircraft has been in effect since February 24 of this year," the AFU said on Facebook.

In Siversk direction, the enemy acts without any special changes.

In Kharkiv direction, the enemy is conducting defensive operations and is trying to improve the tactical situation in certain areas. Fired from cannon and rocket artillery around and the city of Kharkiv, as well as areas of settlements Udy, Dementiivka, Lebyazhe, Pischane, Zamulivka, Petrivka, Pytomnyk, Mospanove, Korobochkyne, Slatyne, Svitlychne, Shevelivka, Peremoha, Verkhniy Saltiv, Nove and Bairak. Not far from Dementiivka, Ukrainian units twice repulsed the assault of Russian units and drove them back. Russian troops launched an airstrike near Petrivka.

In Slovyansk direction, Russian troops are trying to improve the tactical position of their units. Mortars, cannon and rocket artillery are shelling the areas of Dolyna, Mazanivka, Krasnopillia, Husarivka, Novopavlivka, Chervone, Virnopillia and Krestysche. The offensive actions of the enemy in the area of ​​​​the village of Bohorodychne, as a result of a fire defeat, choked the occupiers withdrew with losses.

In Kramatorsk direction, the enemy shelled civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Siversk, Serebrianka, Karpivka, Slovyansk and Kryva Luka. An airstrike was recorded near Tetianivka.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces inflicted a powerful fire defeat on enemy positions in Verkhniokamiansk region, which forced the enemy units to move away from the settlement.

In Bakhmut direction, Russian units fired at the positions of Ukrainian troops near Spirne, Ivano-Daryivka, New York and in the area of ​​Vuhlehirsk TPP. Air strikes were carried out not far from Berestove and Pokrovsk.

With the support of artillery and operational-tactical aviation, the occupiers unsuccessfully tried to conduct an offensive in the areas of the settlements of Spirne and Ivano-Daryivka. They suffered losses and retreated.

Fighting continues near Vesela Dolyna.

In Avdiyivka, Kurakhivsk, Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhia directions, shelling from mortars, cannon and rocket artillery continues along the line of collision. The enemy launched air strikes near Novoandriyivka.

In Pivdennobuzk direction, units of the Russian troops tried to conduct offensive operations in the area of Velyke Artakove. The defense forces quickly suppressed this attempt and drove off the invaders. There remains a great threat of missile strikes against the region's critical infrastructure.

The enemy ship grouping continues to perform tasks in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, and the blocking of civilian navigation in the northwestern part of the Black Sea continues.

