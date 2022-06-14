Facts

14:28 14.06.2022

Constitutional Court does not elect its chairman at special session on Tuesday

1 min read
At a special plenary session on June 14, the judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine did not elect the head of the court.

"Today a special plenary session was held, the head of the court was not elected," the Constitutional Court told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

The date of the next special plenary session to vote on the election of the head of the court is not yet known.

According to the procedure, the Constitutional Court must hold a special session on the election of the head of the court within a month from the end of the powers of the previous head of the court.

Earlier, representative of the Verkhovna Rada in the Constitutional Court Olha Sovhyria (the Servant of the People faction) reported that the election of a new head of the Constitutional Court is expected until June 15.

Tags: #constitutional_court

