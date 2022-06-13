Facts

18:24 13.06.2022

Enemy launches missile attack on Pryluky, three strikes recorded, evacuation announced in four villages due to fire hazard

1 min read

On Monday, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Pryluky (Chernihiv region), "arrival" of three enemy missiles was recorded, Head of Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus said.

"It has just become known that the enemy launched a missile attack on Pryluky. Three missile 'arrivals' were recorded. Information on the destruction is being specified," Chaus wrote on Telegram.

He urged citizens not to indicate the place of "arrivals."

Later on Suspilne news channel reported referring to Head of the Civilian Protection and Defense Department of Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Serhiy Boldyrev that evacuation has been announced in the villages of Zayizd, Petrivske, Tykhe, and Sukhostavets in Prylutsky district.

"The reason is fire hazard as a result of the missile strikes," Suspilne reported quoting Boldyrev as saying.

Tags: #war #chernihiv_region

