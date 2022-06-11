Border Guard Service again records net outflow of people from Ukraine through western border month later

After a month-long break, the number of people leaving Ukraine through its western border again began to exceed the number of those entering, but so far by only a few hundred people, according to data from the border agencies of Ukraine and Poland.

According to the State Border Guard Service on Facebook, on June 10, more than 38,000 people left Ukraine, as the day before, while the number of arrivals in the country was 38,000 compared to 37,000 the day before.

The agency said that over the past two days the number of registered vehicles with humanitarian cargo has grown to 165-170 from the lows of 123-146 recorded in the previous four days.

According to the Polish Border Service on Twitter, on June 10, some 24,600 entered Ukraine from the country compared to 23,800 the day before, in the opposite direction the flow amounted to 24,700 against 25,200 the day before.