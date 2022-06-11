Facts

13:51 11.06.2022

Border Guard Service again records net outflow of people from Ukraine through western border month later

1 min read
Border Guard Service again records net outflow of people from Ukraine through western border month later

After a month-long break, the number of people leaving Ukraine through its western border again began to exceed the number of those entering, but so far by only a few hundred people, according to data from the border agencies of Ukraine and Poland.

According to the State Border Guard Service on Facebook, on June 10, more than 38,000 people left Ukraine, as the day before, while the number of arrivals in the country was 38,000 compared to 37,000 the day before.

The agency said that over the past two days the number of registered vehicles with humanitarian cargo has grown to 165-170 from the lows of 123-146 recorded in the previous four days.

According to the Polish Border Service on Twitter, on June 10, some 24,600 entered Ukraine from the country compared to 23,800 the day before, in the opposite direction the flow amounted to 24,700 against 25,200 the day before.

Tags: #border #record

MORE ABOUT

09:28 16.05.2022
Defenders of Kharkiv region reach state border of Ukraine - Synehubov

Defenders of Kharkiv region reach state border of Ukraine - Synehubov

16:48 11.05.2022
Russia spreads fakes about introduction of Polish-Lithuanian contingent into western regions of Ukraine - State Border Guard Service

Russia spreads fakes about introduction of Polish-Lithuanian contingent into western regions of Ukraine - State Border Guard Service

16:19 20.04.2022
Russia carrying out engineering arrangement of positions, observation posts opposite Chernihiv, Sumy regions – service

Russia carrying out engineering arrangement of positions, observation posts opposite Chernihiv, Sumy regions – service

13:36 17.04.2022
Flow to enter Ukraine from EU, Moldova for first time since start of war exceeds flow to exit

Flow to enter Ukraine from EU, Moldova for first time since start of war exceeds flow to exit

14:57 11.04.2022
Process of resuming control over state border begins in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy regions - Border Guard Service

Process of resuming control over state border begins in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy regions - Border Guard Service

15:06 04.04.2022
Poland checks trucks on border with Belarus to exclude transportation of dual-use goods to Russia

Poland checks trucks on border with Belarus to exclude transportation of dual-use goods to Russia

16:17 21.03.2022
Ukrainian border guards ready to repel possible offensive from Belarus - Border Service speaker

Ukrainian border guards ready to repel possible offensive from Belarus - Border Service speaker

19:47 20.03.2022
Number of those who left Ukraine for EU, Moldova on March 19 remains at level of about 50,000 - Border Service

Number of those who left Ukraine for EU, Moldova on March 19 remains at level of about 50,000 - Border Service

11:28 18.03.2022
Number of people who left Ukraine on March 17 for EU, Moldova fell by 20% - State Border Guard Service

Number of people who left Ukraine on March 17 for EU, Moldova fell by 20% - State Border Guard Service

12:37 17.03.2022
From beginning of war, 1.9 mln people left Ukraine for Poland

From beginning of war, 1.9 mln people left Ukraine for Poland

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian troops continue to stop invaders as far as they have enough weapons – Zelensky

European Commission's President arrives in Kyiv

Losses of occupiers' personnel exceed 32,000 – AFU General Staff

Ukraine inferior at front to Russia in amount of artillery by 10-15 times – Intelligence Agency

Zelensky signs decree on introduction of sanctions against Putin, other top officials from Russia

LATEST

Border Guard Service again records net outflow of people from Ukraine through western border month later

Ukrainian troops continue to stop invaders as far as they have enough weapons – Zelensky

Death sentence for UK citizens in Donetsk is signal to all those who do not want to destroy relations with Moscow – Zelensky

CERT-UA warns of cyberattack on Ukrainian media

European Commission's President arrives in Kyiv

As result of Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, 287 children killed, over 492 wounded

Losses of occupiers' personnel exceed 32,000 – AFU General Staff

USAID sends Donetsk region 20 drones, more than 100 radio stations for detection of water supply system damages

MH17 trial finishes in the Netherlands, verdict is due at year end – JIT

Mine clearance finished in more than 370 liberated residential areas in Ukraine – President's Office

AD
AD
AD
AD