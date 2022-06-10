Facts

10:24 10.06.2022

Defense lines, reinforced military personnel strengthened around the clock in enhanced mode in Kyiv region

Defense lines, reinforced military personnel strengthened around the clock in enhanced mode in Kyiv region

Defense lines and reinforced military personnel have been reinforced around the clock in Kyiv region, head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba said.

"In Kyiv region, the operational headquarters is working in a round-the-clock enhanced mode. In Kyiv region, defense lines have been strengthened and military personnel have been reinforced," Kuleba wrote on the Telegram channel in response to information spread in the information space about the repeated offensive of the Russians.

At the same time, he called on citizens to be vigilant and consume information from official verified sources, as well as to comply with security rules during martial law.

