Facts

16:13 09.06.2022

Venediktova: Currently 104 persons suspected of war crimes, eight cases brought to court

2 min read
Venediktova: Currently 104 persons suspected of war crimes, eight cases brought to court

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova has met with the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine.

"Among the focuses of our conversation with the commissars and investigators, in particular, the results of our investigations to date: 104 suspects of war crimes and eight cases brought to court, there are also three sentences. We also discussed the scale of illegal displacement of people, sexual violence and restriction of freedom of speech in the occupied territories, as well as issues of respect for the rights of prisoners of war," Venediktova wrote on Facebook.

In addition, the Prosecutor General discussed with members of the commission and the investigation team the work of the Ukrainian law enforcement and justice agencies and the international legal front to investigate and prosecute crimes committed during the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

"It is very important that the Commission is now on our land and is collecting the truth about the war in Ukraine: evidence of crimes, violations of human rights, international humanitarian law. Her report at the UN General Assembly and the UN Human Rights Council will be the key to understanding the whole world about the horrors and atrocities that are happening in the center of Europe in the 21st century. We are ready to help the Commission with information and data and contribute to its work in every possible way," Venediktova stressed.

Tags: #prosecutor_general

MORE ABOUT

09:32 24.05.2022
Prosecutor General of Ukraine announces 13,000 cases related to Russian war crimes

Prosecutor General of Ukraine announces 13,000 cases related to Russian war crimes

15:58 22.04.2022
French, Slovak experts work in Ukraine to help document war crimes – prosecutor general

French, Slovak experts work in Ukraine to help document war crimes – prosecutor general

14:58 26.02.2022
Prosecutor General: Missile hitting high-rise building in Kyiv qualified as violation of laws and customs of war, we record every Russian crime

Prosecutor General: Missile hitting high-rise building in Kyiv qualified as violation of laws and customs of war, we record every Russian crime

12:56 03.12.2021
Ukrainian prosecutor general to expedite investigation of over 200 cases related to certain oligarch

Ukrainian prosecutor general to expedite investigation of over 200 cases related to certain oligarch

18:17 23.11.2021
Prosecutor General: implementing step-by-step strategy to maintain EU sanctions against ex-officials

Prosecutor General: implementing step-by-step strategy to maintain EU sanctions against ex-officials

13:05 21.08.2021
In Ukraine, 7,000 cases of crimes related to military conflict, sent to court - Prosecutor General

In Ukraine, 7,000 cases of crimes related to military conflict, sent to court - Prosecutor General

14:30 12.08.2021
Crimes against cultural heritage in Crimea sent to ICC – Venediktova

Crimes against cultural heritage in Crimea sent to ICC – Venediktova

16:13 06.04.2021
Prosecutor General about case of those who ordered Sheremet's murder: Testimony of Belarusian informant will be taken into account

Prosecutor General about case of those who ordered Sheremet's murder: Testimony of Belarusian informant will be taken into account

15:20 06.04.2021
Prosecutor General about leak of information in PrivatBank case: Sytnyk and I understand who did it and why

Prosecutor General about leak of information in PrivatBank case: Sytnyk and I understand who did it and why

15:05 06.04.2021
Prosecutor general: it is important to find organizers, contractors of attempts on Sternenko

Prosecutor general: it is important to find organizers, contractors of attempts on Sternenko

AD

HOT NEWS

EU allocates extra EUR 205 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Ukrainian army loses up to 100 soldiers killed, up to 500 wounded daily – Reznikov

Russia loses about 200 soldiers, 5 tanks, 3 UAVs in Ukraine on June 8 – AFU General Staff

Zelensky calls Russian aggression 'new virus,' and weapons, sanctions vaccine against it

Zelensky: Fate of our Donbas decided in battle for Severodonetsk

LATEST

Russia defining specific places for holding so-called referendums in temporarily occupied territories

Damage caused to sports infrastructure of Ukraine by Russian army estimated at $125 mln

Kyiv city Council deprives Minsk of sister city status – Klitschko

Security control at entrance of Kyiv's Central Railway Station strengthened, other cities next in line – Ukrzaliznytsia

EU allocates extra EUR 205 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

European Commissioner Lenarčič visits Irpin

Entire Ukraine helps strengthen defense in Zaporizhia region – local governor

Russia mines Kherson region with ammo of last century – intelligence

Ukrainian army loses up to 100 soldiers killed, up to 500 wounded daily – Reznikov

Russia loses about 200 soldiers, 5 tanks, 3 UAVs in Ukraine on June 8 – AFU General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD