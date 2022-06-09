Venediktova: Currently 104 persons suspected of war crimes, eight cases brought to court

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova has met with the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine.

"Among the focuses of our conversation with the commissars and investigators, in particular, the results of our investigations to date: 104 suspects of war crimes and eight cases brought to court, there are also three sentences. We also discussed the scale of illegal displacement of people, sexual violence and restriction of freedom of speech in the occupied territories, as well as issues of respect for the rights of prisoners of war," Venediktova wrote on Facebook.

In addition, the Prosecutor General discussed with members of the commission and the investigation team the work of the Ukrainian law enforcement and justice agencies and the international legal front to investigate and prosecute crimes committed during the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

"It is very important that the Commission is now on our land and is collecting the truth about the war in Ukraine: evidence of crimes, violations of human rights, international humanitarian law. Her report at the UN General Assembly and the UN Human Rights Council will be the key to understanding the whole world about the horrors and atrocities that are happening in the center of Europe in the 21st century. We are ready to help the Commission with information and data and contribute to its work in every possible way," Venediktova stressed.