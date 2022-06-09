Facts

13:58 09.06.2022

Russia mines Kherson region with ammo of last century – intelligence

Russia is mining Kherson region with ammunition manufactured in the 50s of the last century, the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has reported.

"Recently, a convoy of Russian military trucks arrived in occupied Kherson region with Soviet mines made in the 50s of the last century. The ammunition was stored in warehouses in Rostov region and was prepared for destruction. Having appropriated funds for disposal, the Russian command transferred the dangerous cargo to the advanced units of the invaders for mining defense positions," the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Agency said on Thursday.

It is noted that when trying to establish minefields, several sappers-occupiers from a battalion tactical group of the 7th military base of the 49th combined arms army of the southern military district (military unit 09332) of the Russian occupation forces have already blown up on old ammunition.

"The BTG command agreed with the military police and FSB officers who worked at the sites of the explosions that it would be classified as an accident. The families of sappers will not receive payments for the death of occupying relatives," the department informed.

As a result of a successful counteroffensive by the defenders of Ukraine in Kherson direction, the invaders lost part of the temporarily occupied territories and suffered losses in manpower and equipment. Trying to stop the Ukrainian soldiers, the Russian invaders urgently build additional lines of defense, mine the territory and create engineering barriers, the Main Intelligence Agency noted.

