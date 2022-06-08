Ukraine expects miracle from NATO summit, but sees no prerequisites for this – Kuleba

Ukraine expects a miracle from the NATO summit in Madrid, but there are no prerequisites for this, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"My realistic expectation from the NATO summit is that a miracle will happen. If it happens, I will be happy. So far, I don't see any prerequisites for this. I mean precisely on the position of NATO regarding Ukraine," Kuleba said at a briefing on Wednesday.

The Foreign Minister added that he does not yet see any powerful decisions that NATO is preparing for adoption at its summit regarding Ukraine or Black Sea security.

According to him, Ukraine is discussing with Spain the format of participation in the NATO summit.

"Regarding the format of Ukraine's participation in the summit, we are currently working with Spain, the host state, and are determining the optimal format, because we have certain restrictions related to travel, they have certain restrictions related to Hungary's position. We will come up with some format, something will definitely happen," Kuleba stressed.