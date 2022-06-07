Number of Armed Forces of Belarus expected to increase to 80,000 people – General Staff

It is planned to increase the number of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus to 80,000 people, the General Staff of Ukraine reported.

"The threat of missile and air strikes from the territory of Belarus remains in Volynske and Poliskey directions. As part of the creation of the southern operational command, it is planned to increase the number of the armed forces of the republic in Belarus to 80,000 people. The acquisition of military units with equipment and weapons is planned to be carried out from the technical means that are in storage," the General Staff said in a morning summary on Tuesday.

At the same time, the enemy did not carry out any active actions in Siverske direction, no signs of the creation of strike groups were found. In order to demonstrate the presence and restraint of the defense forces, it continues to hold up to three battalion tactical groups in the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk regions. Mortar attacks were carried out from the territory of the Russian Federation on units of Ukrainian troops in the areas of the localities of the village of Khodyne and Velika Pysarivka, Sumy region.

In Kharkiv direction, the enemy focuses its main efforts on the positions occupied by it, the border areas north of Kharkiv and restraining the advance of Ukrainian troops. It is conducting remote mining of the area in the direction of the offensive of the defense forces on Rubizhne.

In Slovianske direction, the enemy focuses its main efforts on continuing the offensive in the directions of the localities of Izium and Sloviansk. He is trying to move in the direction of Dovhenke and Dolyna.

Also, the enemy is shelling the positions of Ukrainian troops in the areas of the localities ofBazalivka, Brazhkivka, Hrushuvakha. In order to clarify the position of the units of the defense forces and adjust the artillery fire, it carries out aerial reconnaissance using UAVs.

In Donetsk direction, in addition to artillery shelling, the enemy launched airstrikes from airplanes and helicopters. The aggressor concentrated its main efforts on Severodonetsk and Bakhmut directions.

The enemy did not conduct active hostilities in Lymanske direction. He launched a missile strike on the settlement of Mykolaivka, four kilometers east of Sloviansk.

The enemy continues the assault on Severodonetsk, the fighting continues. Ukrainian fighters inflict losses on the enemy.

In Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian troops successfully counteracted and repelled the enemy's offensive in the directions of the localities of Nahirne, Berestove, Krynychne, and Roty.

In order to strengthen the grouping in the directions of Popasna, Mykolaivka, the enemy is relocating units.

The enemy did not conduct active military operations in Avdiyivske, Kurakhovske, Novopavlivske and Zaporizhia directions.

In Pivdenno-Buzke direction, the enemy focuses its main efforts on improving its tactical position, maintaining occupied positions, replenishing ammunition and fuel and lubricants.

In addition, enemy troops tried, with the support of artillery and army aviation, to carry out offensive actions in the direction of Lozova – Bila Krynytsia [Kharkiv region], but they were not successful. They conducted aerial reconnaissance using UAVs to clarify the positions of the Ukrainian troops.

Also, the General Staff warns about the readiness for the use of missile weapons in the Black Sea, where there are three enemy carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the Caliber type.