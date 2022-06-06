Zelensky receives confirmation from Johnson of new enhanced package of defense support for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has discussed with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defense support for Ukraine, the intensification of work on security guarantees, as well as ways to prevent the food crisis and unblocking ports.

"Talked with Boris Johnson. Told about the situation on the front. Received confirmation of a new enhanced defense support package for Ukraine. Raised the issue of intensifying work on security guarantees. Jointly with UK we’re looking for ways to avoid the food crisis & unblock ports, " Zelensky said on Twitter.