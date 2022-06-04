Facts

11:30 04.06.2022

Zelensky calls on mayors of US cities to break twinning ties with Russian

2 min read
Zelensky calls on mayors of US cities to break twinning ties with Russian

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appealed to the mayors of American cities asking to break twinning ties with Russian ones.

"You know that dozens of American cities maintain the so-called twinning ties with the cities of the Russian Federation. Chicago and Moscow. Jacksonville and Murmansk. San Diego - Vladivostok. Albany and Tula. What do these ties give you? Probably nothing. But they allow Russia to speak that even after the outbreak of such a war, it is not isolated," he said, speaking via video link to participants in the Conference of Mayors on Saturday.

"Everyone sees how the Russian army is fighting and what it is doing with the peaceful cities of Ukraine... Just imagine: since February 24, Russia has used almost 2,500 different missiles against Ukraine. The vast majority of them are at cities. At urban infrastructure. And one of the deadliest Russian missiles are designed and manufactured in Yekaterinburg, which, by the way, is still twinned with the city of San Jose," he said.

He also recalled the massacres in Bucha.

"I'm sure many of you have seen and heard what Russian soldiers did in our city of Bucha. Massacres, torture of people. The bodies of the killed locals laid right in the streets while Russian soldiers remained in the city. One of the Russian brigades that did all this against our people in Bucha was a brigade from Khabarovsk Territory of Russia. And the capital of this region, the city of Khabarovsk, is still twinned with American Portland," Zelensky said.

Zelensky also invited the mayors to join the restoration of Ukraine.

"Take patronage of a city, region or industry destroyed by Russian strikes. And rebuild them with the most modern technologies. This could be the largest economic project of our time, which will strengthen Ukraine, and every country, and every company that will participate in the post-war reconstruction You can join the implementation of this major project," the president said.

Tags: #cities #twinning
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:21 05.03.2022
UAC members deliver 3,750 tonnes of food supplies to fighting cities

UAC members deliver 3,750 tonnes of food supplies to fighting cities

14:16 23.01.2016
Association of Ukrainian Cities nominates Klitschko to head organization

Association of Ukrainian Cities nominates Klitschko to head organization

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

More than 720 children suffer in Ukraine as a result of Russian full-scale armed aggression – PGO

Status of temporary protection in Europe received by 2.93 mln Ukrainian refugees; Poland, Czech Republic, Germany are leaders – UN

Sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia came into force

Council of European Union approves sixth package of anti-Russian sanctions - document

Combat losses of Russian army personnel reach almost 31,000 in 100 days of full-scale invasion - General Staff

LATEST

Zelensky, presenting United24 in Washington: it's not just fundraising, it's one of opportunities to prove to Russia that evil won't win

Macron doesn't rule out visit to Kyiv in near future - media

More than 720 children suffer in Ukraine as a result of Russian full-scale armed aggression – PGO

First weapons to be delivered from Germany to Ukraine by end of June – ambassador

EU won't recognize Russian passports issued to residents of Ukraine's Kherson, Zaporizhia regions – Borrell

Biden believes situation in Ukraine to be resolved through negotiations

Status of temporary protection in Europe received by 2.93 mln Ukrainian refugees; Poland, Czech Republic, Germany are leaders – UN

EU imposes new sanctions against Belaruskali, BPC, Naftan and five other companies

Russia fires six cruise missiles from Black Sea, ten from long-range bombers at targets in Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv regions – Defense Ministry

Another 65 persons, 18 entities from Russia fall under EU sanctions - document

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD