Facts

18:21 05.03.2022

UAC members deliver 3,750 tonnes of food supplies to fighting cities

2 min read

Farmers participating in the Ukrainian Agri Council (UAC) since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24 delivered at least 3,750 tonnes of food cargo to key cities on the defense line, of which 1,130 tonnes were food products, and 2,620 tonnes – wheat for subsequent processing into flour.

The UAC wrote about this on its Facebook page on Saturday.

"More than 3,750 tonnes of food have already arrived in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Poltava. Some 1,130 tonnes of food and 2,620 tonnes of food wheat have already been delivered to key cities that are now holding the defense. Jointly with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the products were delivered in a safe way to their destination," the organization said in a statement.

According to her, food delivery to Sumy and Konotop was organized by local farmers on their own initiative. All assistance was documented by waybills.

"The UAC also collects food and delivers it to certain collection points. We call on [other farmers] to join the initiative!" the agrarian association summed up in the message.

As reported, on February 28, the Ministry of Social Policy announced the preparation by Ukrainian food industry enterprises of 1 million food packages for people with disabilities, elderly people living alone, families with many children, persons with limited mobility and social institutions.

Regional social services will ensure the collection of needs and the delivery of products to recipients.

Tags: #food #supply #cities
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:00 04.03.2022
DTEK agrees to supply additional batch of coal from Poland

DTEK agrees to supply additional batch of coal from Poland

17:33 03.03.2022
Russian aggression threatens world food security because of halt in grain exports from Ukraine – expert

Russian aggression threatens world food security because of halt in grain exports from Ukraine – expert

11:04 03.03.2022
Representatives of Ukrainian agribusiness call on intl partners to break off relations with Russia

Representatives of Ukrainian agribusiness call on intl partners to break off relations with Russia

09:04 03.03.2022
GTSOU forced to stop gas supplies to Voznesensk after active shelling of city by Russian aggressors

GTSOU forced to stop gas supplies to Voznesensk after active shelling of city by Russian aggressors

18:11 02.03.2022
Gas main damaged by air attack in Kharkiv region, more than 40,000 people cut off from gas – GTSOU

Gas main damaged by air attack in Kharkiv region, more than 40,000 people cut off from gas – GTSOU

16:14 02.03.2022
Retail chains develop all-Ukrainian map of grocery stores – Minister Leschenko

Retail chains develop all-Ukrainian map of grocery stores – Minister Leschenko

23:08 28.02.2022
Finland's PM announces shipment of anti-tank weapons, small arms to Ukraine – media

Finland's PM announces shipment of anti-tank weapons, small arms to Ukraine – media

13:29 27.02.2022
Foreign Affairs Council to be offered to finance supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine

Foreign Affairs Council to be offered to finance supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine

09:35 05.02.2021
Economy Ministry expects rise in production of pork, stability on poultry, fall in output of beef, eggs, milk in 2021

Economy Ministry expects rise in production of pork, stability on poultry, fall in output of beef, eggs, milk in 2021

12:14 27.01.2021
Exports of agricultural food from Ukraine declines by 0.3% in Jan-Nov 2020 – statistics

Exports of agricultural food from Ukraine declines by 0.3% in Jan-Nov 2020 – statistics

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

IMF finds it difficult to assess Ukraine's financing needs, to consider Kyiv's request for $1.4 bln next week

Ukrainians fight like beasts – captured Russian officer

Third round of negotiations to be held on Monday – Arakhamia

Captured Russian servicemen: Russians, do everything possible to stop this war

Two Russian pilots detained in Mykolaiv region –Border Guard Service

LATEST

EU allocates EUR 500 mln to help refugees from Ukraine, gives them right to reside for at least year – European Commission president

Kyiv receives 12 Starlink devices to ensure operation of the city's critical infrastructure – Klitschko

IBM completely withdraws from Russian market – Fedorov

Russian plane drops bombs on military camp in Kharkiv, killing four servicemen – National Guard

IMF finds it difficult to assess Ukraine's financing needs, to consider Kyiv's request for $1.4 bln next week

Zelensky, US Congress reps discuss situation in Ukraine, threat to nuclear facilities

Arestovych calls on territorial defense of western regions to stop blocking transit on roads

PrivatBank transfers 28 bln dividends to national budget over 2021

Adobe Inc. stops new sales in Russia – Tkachenko

Yulia Tymoshenko urges to close sky over Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD