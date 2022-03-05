UAC members deliver 3,750 tonnes of food supplies to fighting cities

Farmers participating in the Ukrainian Agri Council (UAC) since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24 delivered at least 3,750 tonnes of food cargo to key cities on the defense line, of which 1,130 tonnes were food products, and 2,620 tonnes – wheat for subsequent processing into flour.

The UAC wrote about this on its Facebook page on Saturday.

"More than 3,750 tonnes of food have already arrived in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Poltava. Some 1,130 tonnes of food and 2,620 tonnes of food wheat have already been delivered to key cities that are now holding the defense. Jointly with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the products were delivered in a safe way to their destination," the organization said in a statement.

According to her, food delivery to Sumy and Konotop was organized by local farmers on their own initiative. All assistance was documented by waybills.

"The UAC also collects food and delivers it to certain collection points. We call on [other farmers] to join the initiative!" the agrarian association summed up in the message.

As reported, on February 28, the Ministry of Social Policy announced the preparation by Ukrainian food industry enterprises of 1 million food packages for people with disabilities, elderly people living alone, families with many children, persons with limited mobility and social institutions.

Regional social services will ensure the collection of needs and the delivery of products to recipients.