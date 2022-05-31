Ukraine working on intl operation to unblock commercial ports – Kuleba
Ukraine continues to work together with the United Nations to unblock the operation of commercial ports and resume exports, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.
"Russia plays hunger games with the world by blocking Ukrainian food exports with one hand and trying to shift the blame on Ukraine with the other. Ukraine is working on an international UN-led operation with navies of partners ensuring a safe trade route with no security risks, " Kuleba said on Twitter Tuesday.