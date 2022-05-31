EU leaders agree embargo on Russian oil - Michel

The leaders of the European Union have agreed on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, including an embargo on oil supplied by sea.

This was announced by President of the European Council Charles Michel on his Twitter page.

"Agreement to ban export of Russian oil to the EU. This immediately covers more than 2/3 of oil imports from Russia, cutting a huge source of financing for its war machine. Maximum pressure on Russia to end the war," Michel wrote.

In addition, the President of the European Council said that this package of sanctions includes "other tough measures." In particular, the "largest Russian bank Sberbank" will be disconnected from the SWIFT system, three more Russian state broadcasters will be banned, and sanctions will be applied to those responsible for war crimes in Ukraine.