Number of children injured due to Russian aggression in Ukraine rises to over 687: 243 children dead, 444 injured - PGO

More than 687 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation: as of the morning of May 30, the official number of child victims increased to 243, and the number of injured also increased to 444, the Prosecutor General's Office reports.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories, the report says.

Children suffered the most in Donetsk region - 153, Kyiv region - 116, Kharkiv region - 109, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 52, Kherson region - 52, Mykolaiv region - 47, Zaporizhia region - 29, Sumy region - 17, in Kyiv - 16, Zhytomyr region - 15.

On May 29, as a result of artillery shelling by the enemy of Myroliubivka village, Kherson district, Kherson region, a nine-year-old girl was killed. Two more children: a seven-month-old baby and a five-year-old girl were injured.

On May 26, a 16-year-old teenager was wounded due to the shelling of the city of Lysychansk, Luhansk region, by the Russian troops.

On May 25, as a result of the shelling of the village of Studenets, Izium district, Kharkiv region, a three-year-old boy was injured.

Due to the constant bombing and shelling of Ukrainian cities and villages by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, 1,888 educational institutions were damaged. At the same time, 180 of them were completely destroyed.