One type of M109 self-propelled artillery mounts arrive in Ukraine, fleet of 155-mm artillery being replenished

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said that Ukraine has already received self-propelled artillery mounts M109 of one of the modifications, and three types of 155-mm artillery are already used on the front line – the M777 howitzer, the FH70 howitzer and the CAESAR self-propelled howitzer.

"Three types of 155-mm artillery are already successfully operating on the front line – the M777 howitzer, the FH70 howitzer and the CAESAR self-propelled howitzer. It was simply unrealistic to imagine this back in March. But today it is already a reality, which has become the result of great teamwork led by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. I am glad to announce the news – the 155-mm artillery fleet is replenished," Reznikov wrote on Facebook.

"This is a very high-quality equipment [M109]. And its arrival was the result of cooperation between several countries. I also want to inform you that the coastal defense of our state will not only be strengthened by Harpoon missiles – they will be used by trained Ukrainian teams. I am sure that the military brotherhood of Harpoons and our Neptunes will help to free and make our Black Sea safe again, including reliably defending our Odesa," he said.

Reznikov also named more than 100 American UAVs of various types among the latest receipts. At the same time, he added that, like any minister in his place, he would like there to be much more weapons.

"At the same time, we must be aware that over the past month and a half, for example, we have received more NATO-type artillery shells than are within the reach of Soviet-style shells! The main thing is that we have already received more than all friendly plants of the countries where there are lines for the production of Soviet-type ammunition can produce within six months. And we will get more," Reznikov said.

According to the minister, the number of artillery weapons will increase, and the strategic decision to switch to NATO-style heavy weapons already has a concrete dimension.