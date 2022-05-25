Russian troops trying to establish full control over territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – AFU General Staff

The troops of the Russian Federation are trying to overcome the resistance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and establish full control over the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"The enemy focuses its main efforts on the defeat of the Joint Forces group and attempts to establish full control over the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Here the enemy is trying to overcome the resistance of the units that make up the grouping of the Joint Forces in order to create favorable conditions for conducting an offensive. The enemy concentrated its main efforts on Bakhmut direction. He is trying to develop success in Lymanske direction. In addition, the Russian occupiers continue to actively prepare for offensive actions in Novopavlivske and Zaporizhia directions," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed on Facebook on Wednesday evening.

As the message notes, the situation has not changed in Volynske and Poliske directions compared to the previous days.

"At the end of May... it is planned to conduct practical actions of units of the armed forces of Belarus at the training grounds in the Brest, Vitebsk, Grodno, Minsk and Mogilev regions. According to available information, the plan of these measures provides for the removal of weapons and military equipment from storage and the implementation of marches," the General Staff noted.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in Siverske direction, the enemy continues to cover the section of the Russian-Ukrainian border in Bryansk and Kursk regions, and in order to prevent the transfer of units of Ukrainian troops to other directions, the enemy is shelling civilian and military infrastructure facilities in the border areas of Ukraine.

"In Slobozhanske direction, the occupiers are systematically exerting a high-intensity fire influence on the areas of concentration of our troops. The aggressor units fired at civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Krasnopillia, Sumy region, as well as Ternova, Ruski Tyshky, Dovhenke and Nova Dmytrivka, Kharkiv region," the operational report says.

The General Staff noted that the enemy is trying to improve the tactical position of its units in the areas of Izium and Sloviansk - it made attempts of assault and offensive actions in the areas of Dovhenke, Kharkiv region and Bohorodychne, Donetsk region, but had no success and withdrew with losses.

In Donetsk direction, the enemy is launching artillery and air strikes in the areas of Lyman and Kamyshevakhi in Donetsk region, Severodonetsk and Novozvanivka in Luhansk region.

"The enemy attempted offensive and assault actions in Severodonetsk and Bakhmut directions in the areas of the settlements of Berestove, Lypove and Nyrkove, had no success, retreated to the previously occupied lines. In Avdiyivka direction, the Russian occupiers conducted unsuccessful assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Kamenka, Avdiyivka and Pisky. The enemy carried out air strikes and artillery shelling in the areas of Maryinka, Nikolske, Poltavka and Orikhove," the report says.

According to the General Staff, in Pivdenno-Buzke direction, enemy units tried to improve the tactical situation in the direction of Mykolaiv and provide access to the administrative borders of Kherson region.

"The enemy fired at the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure in the areas of Novo-Oleksandrivka, Trudoliubivka, Novopavlivka, Blahodatne and Posad-Pokrovske," the message says.

The General Staff stressed that the enemy continues to suffer losses of personnel and military equipment, information is regularly received about a large number of wounded servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation in medical institutions of settlements bordering Ukraine.