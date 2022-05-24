Kuleba discusses with Blinken supply of weapons to Ukraine, unblocking of Ukrainian food exports

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has discussed with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken the issues of unblocking food exports from Ukraine, and also thanked him for supplying Ukraine with heavy weapons.

"Spoke with Secretary Blinken to thank the U.S. for its ironclad support of Ukraine. More weapons, including heavy, are headed to Ukraine as Russia continues its devastating attacks in the Donbas. We also discussed ways to unblock Ukraine’s exports and ensure global food security, " Kuleba said on Twitter Tuesday.