Ukraine to receive first Gepard tanks from Germany in July – media

Ukraine will receive the first 15 anti-aircraft tanks "Gepard" from the warehouses of German industry in a few weeks, in July 2022, the Spiegel German publication said on Friday.

According to the publication, this is the result of negotiations between German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht and her Ukrainian counterpart Oleksiy Reznikov.

"I spoke to my Ukrainian colleague Reznikov today, and he once again clearly confirmed that Ukraine wants the fastest possible delivery of Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, including the available 59,000 rounds of ammunition, from Germany," Lambrecht said after a video call with Reznikov on Friday.

At the same time, Lambrecht said that she welcomes this decision and called Gepard an effective weapon with a significant deterrent effect to protect critical infrastructure.

The package also includes training support from the Bundeswehr, the supply of almost 60,000 rounds of ammunition to Ukraine and the delivery of another 15 tanks in the summer.

"We are now working together to ensure that the first 15 tanks are ready for action from mid-July with fully-trained crews," Lambrecht said.