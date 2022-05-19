Facts

18:23 19.05.2022

Johnson, in phone talk with Zelensky, expresses solidarity with defenders of Mariupol, informs about supply of weapons to Ukraine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, expressed solidarity with the defenders of Mariupol.

"Reaffirmed British solidarity with the Ukrainian people to my friend Volodymyr Zelensky this morning, particularly for the brave defenders of Mariupol, " Johnson said on Twitter Thursday.

He also drew attention to the supply of long-range artillery, shore-to-ship missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles to Ukraine.

"I updated the President on support flowing to Ukraine’s defence, including long-range artillery, shore-to-ship missiles and unmanned drones. This is part of our additional £1.3 billion military aid package for Ukraine," Johnson said.

The prime minister added that he also discussed with Zelensky how to stop the global economic damage caused by the reckless blockade of the Black Sea ports by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We're looking urgently at options to open up critical sea and land supply routes for Ukrainian grain stocks, " he stressed.

Johnson said that 50,000 Ukrainians arrived safely in the UK.

"And we're doing everything possible to help them build lives here. With over 100,000 visas issued through our schemes and fresh sanctions imposed on Russian airlines today, our resolve is unflinching – we Stand With Ukraine, " the head of the British government said.

Zelensky, in turn, said that he told Johnson about the course of hostilities and the operation to rescue the military from Azovstal, and the leaders also discussed the import of fuel to Ukraine.

"Had a phone conversation with Boris Johnson. Informed about the course of hostilities and the operation to rescue the military from Azovstal. Discussed defense support, ways to export agricultural products from Ukraine and import fuel to Ukraine, " Zelensky said on Twitter.

