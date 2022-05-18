Facts

18:42 18.05.2022

Zelensky proposes to Rada to extend martial law, period of general mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days

2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed decrees on the extension of the period of martial law in Ukraine and on the extension of the period of general mobilization, and sent bills on their approval to the Verkhovna Rada.

"Due to the ongoing large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, on the basis of the proposal of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine... I decide... to extend the period of martial law in Ukraine from 05:30 on May 25, 2022 for a period of 90 days," the president said in decree No. 341/2022, published on the website of the Ukrainian Parliament.

The text of decree No. 342/2022 also refers to the extension of the mobilization period in Ukraine for 90 days from May 25, 2022, that is, until August 23, 2022.

Both decrees are dated May 17, and registered in the Verkhovna Rada under No. 7389 and No. 7390 on May 18.

The bill on the extension of hostilities provides that it is immediately announced through the media and enters into force from the day of publication. The bill on the extension of mobilization provides for immediate publication in the media and entry into force on May 24.

As reported, Zelensky signed decree No. 64/2022 on the introduction of martial law in Ukraine on February 24, MPs approved it with 300 votes that day. Later, he twice submitted bills to extend martial law for another 30 days, the Verkhovna Rada supported them.

In addition, on February 24, Zelensky signed decree No. 69/2022 on general mobilization, according to which mobilization was carried out within 90 days from the date the decree came into force.

