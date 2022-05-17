Facts

15:37 17.05.2022

More than 3,000 residents of Mariupol being held by occupiers in ‘filtration prison’ in village of Oleni vka, Donetsk region – Denisova

2 min read
More than 3,000 residents of Mariupol being held by occupiers in ‘filtration prison’ in village of Oleni vka, Donetsk region – Denisova

More than 3,000 civilians of Mariupol are being held by Russian occupiers in a "filtration prison" – former correctional colony No. 52 in the village of Olenivka, Donetsk region, said the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova.

"There are about 30 volunteers among the hostages who tried to bring humanitarian aid to Mariupol and rescue residents. Before being sent to the colony, the occupiers subject the detained citizens to many hours of interrogation and torture with the use of electric current. The term of ‘filtration’ means staying in the colony for 30 days. For the ‘especially unreliable’ – activists, former military, law enforcement officers, it continues for another month," she wrote on Facebook.

The Ombudsman stressed that hostage-taking and torture is an act of terrorism in accordance with the Council of Europe Convention on the Prevention of Terrorism and a war crime in accordance with article 8 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

"I appeal to the UN Commission to Investigate Human Rights Violations during the Russian military invasion of Ukraine to take into account these facts of war crimes and violations of human rights of the Russian Federation in Ukraine. I call on the international community to recognize the Russian Federation as a state that supports and carries out terrorism!" she urged.

Tags: #ombudsman #mariupol
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:55 17.05.2022
Russian occupiers urgently preparing "press tour" for foreign media to occupied territories to accuse Ukraine of murder and destruction - Ukrainian intelligence

Russian occupiers urgently preparing "press tour" for foreign media to occupied territories to accuse Ukraine of murder and destruction - Ukrainian intelligence

10:12 17.05.2022
Mariupol garrison completes assigned combat mission - General Staff

Mariupol garrison completes assigned combat mission - General Staff

09:14 17.05.2022
There is hope to save lives of Mariupol defenders - Zelensky

There is hope to save lives of Mariupol defenders - Zelensky

16:19 16.05.2022
Wives, mothers of Mariupol's defenders say Ukrainian servicemen in Azovstal running out of water, food, medicine

Wives, mothers of Mariupol's defenders say Ukrainian servicemen in Azovstal running out of water, food, medicine

15:11 16.05.2022
Wives, mothers of Mariupol defenders urge Turkish President Erdogan to do everything possible to rescue Ukrainian fighters from Azovstal territory

Wives, mothers of Mariupol defenders urge Turkish President Erdogan to do everything possible to rescue Ukrainian fighters from Azovstal territory

17:08 12.05.2022
Families of Azov fighters call on world to carry out procedure of extraction of servicemen from territory of Azovstal

Families of Azov fighters call on world to carry out procedure of extraction of servicemen from territory of Azovstal

14:40 12.05.2022
Russian occupiers keep in prison ‘unfiltered’ Mariupol residents - Denisova

Russian occupiers keep in prison ‘unfiltered’ Mariupol residents - Denisova

15:50 06.05.2022
Almost 70 vessels blocked in ports of Ukraine, six ships under foreign flag in Mariupol

Almost 70 vessels blocked in ports of Ukraine, six ships under foreign flag in Mariupol

13:26 06.05.2022
Third evacuation operation from Mariupol continues - UN Secretary General

Third evacuation operation from Mariupol continues - UN Secretary General

09:48 06.05.2022
Mariupol to be evacuated on Friday - Vereschuk

Mariupol to be evacuated on Friday - Vereschuk

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

No massive shelling of settlements like today's since war started – local authorities

Russian occupiers urgently preparing "press tour" for foreign media to occupied territories to accuse Ukraine of murder and destruction - Ukrainian intelligence

Ceasefire without withdrawal of Russian troops impossible - Podoliak

There can be no other formula for rescuing military from Azovstal than one used now - Maliar

Morning missile attack on Desna village claims eight lives, 12 people injured - TV

LATEST

Germany delivers thousands of anti–tank grenade launchers, mines to Ukraine in two weeks - media

No massive shelling of settlements like today's since war started – local authorities

EU defense ministers to approve another EUR 500 mln for arming Ukraine - Borrell

Ceasefire without withdrawal of Russian troops impossible - Podoliak

There can be no other formula for rescuing military from Azovstal than one used now - Maliar

Only type of Nazism in world today is Russian one - Podoliak

Negotiation process between Ukraine, Russia suspended - Podoliak

Morning missile attack on Desna village claims eight lives, 12 people injured - TV

Batkivschyna proposes to legislate comprehensive support for Armed Forces fighters

After stabilization of evacuated wounded from Azovstal, they to be exchanged for Russian prisoners of war - Vereschuk

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD