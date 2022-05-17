Facts

14:01 17.05.2022

Morning missile attack on Desna village claims eight lives, 12 people injured - TV

1 min read
Morning missile attack on Desna village claims eight lives, 12 people injured - TV

A total of eight people were killed and 12 more were injured as a result of an air strike that Russian troops inflicted on Desna village in Chernihiv district of Chernihiv region on Tuesday morning, Hromadske reports, citing the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Chernihiv region.

As noted in the message, this information is as of 12:00 on May 17.

The publication recalled that at about 5:00 am, Russian troops fired four rockets from aviation at Desna village, two of them hit the building.

On Tuesday morning, head of Chernihiv regional military administration Viacheslav Chaus reported the shelling of Desna in the morning. "Preliminarily, we have dead and many wounded," he said in a video message, without specifying the number of victims of the missile attack.

Tags: #chernihiv_region
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:30 14.04.2022
Russian invaders launch missile attack on Chernihiv region, hit on private house confirmed – task force

Russian invaders launch missile attack on Chernihiv region, hit on private house confirmed – task force

14:57 14.04.2022
Head of Border Guard Service reports shelling from Russian side in Chernihiv region

Head of Border Guard Service reports shelling from Russian side in Chernihiv region

17:56 02.04.2022
Russian projectile hit Chernihiv Regional Oncology Center: 2 people injured, 1 shell-shocked

Russian projectile hit Chernihiv Regional Oncology Center: 2 people injured, 1 shell-shocked

10:54 28.03.2022
Russian occupiers continue shelling Chernihiv, attack suburbs of Nizhyn

Russian occupiers continue shelling Chernihiv, attack suburbs of Nizhyn

11:41 07.12.2021
Number of people killed in road accidents in Chernihiv region reaches 13 – emergency service

Number of people killed in road accidents in Chernihiv region reaches 13 – emergency service

09:34 07.12.2021
Truck collided with shuttle bus, 12 people killed in Chernihiv region – emergency service

Truck collided with shuttle bus, 12 people killed in Chernihiv region – emergency service

13:36 27.03.2021
Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response introduces 'red' level of epidemic danger in Chernihiv region from March 29 – Nemchinov

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response introduces 'red' level of epidemic danger in Chernihiv region from March 29 – Nemchinov

17:03 23.03.2021
Chernihiv region authorities plan to repair road to Kachanivka and other tourist attractions in frames of Big Construction

Chernihiv region authorities plan to repair road to Kachanivka and other tourist attractions in frames of Big Construction

12:36 12.03.2021
E95 highway in Chernihiv region to be repaired to border with Belarus by year end

E95 highway in Chernihiv region to be repaired to border with Belarus by year end

10:28 17.12.2019
Three persons killed, 15 in hospital after truck and passenger bus collide in Chernihiv region

Three persons killed, 15 in hospital after truck and passenger bus collide in Chernihiv region

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

No massive shelling of settlements like today's since war started – local authorities

Russian occupiers urgently preparing "press tour" for foreign media to occupied territories to accuse Ukraine of murder and destruction - Ukrainian intelligence

More than 3,000 residents of Mariupol being held by occupiers in ‘filtration prison’ in village of Oleni vka, Donetsk region – Denisova

Ceasefire without withdrawal of Russian troops impossible - Podoliak

There can be no other formula for rescuing military from Azovstal than one used now - Maliar

LATEST

No massive shelling of settlements like today's since war started – local authorities

Russian occupiers urgently preparing "press tour" for foreign media to occupied territories to accuse Ukraine of murder and destruction - Ukrainian intelligence

More than 3,000 residents of Mariupol being held by occupiers in ‘filtration prison’ in village of Oleni vka, Donetsk region – Denisova

EU defense ministers to approve another EUR 500 mln for arming Ukraine - Borrell

Ceasefire without withdrawal of Russian troops impossible - Podoliak

There can be no other formula for rescuing military from Azovstal than one used now - Maliar

Only type of Nazism in world today is Russian one - Podoliak

Negotiation process between Ukraine, Russia suspended - Podoliak

Batkivschyna proposes to legislate comprehensive support for Armed Forces fighters

After stabilization of evacuated wounded from Azovstal, they to be exchanged for Russian prisoners of war - Vereschuk

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD