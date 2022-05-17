Morning missile attack on Desna village claims eight lives, 12 people injured - TV

A total of eight people were killed and 12 more were injured as a result of an air strike that Russian troops inflicted on Desna village in Chernihiv district of Chernihiv region on Tuesday morning, Hromadske reports, citing the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Chernihiv region.

As noted in the message, this information is as of 12:00 on May 17.

The publication recalled that at about 5:00 am, Russian troops fired four rockets from aviation at Desna village, two of them hit the building.

On Tuesday morning, head of Chernihiv regional military administration Viacheslav Chaus reported the shelling of Desna in the morning. "Preliminarily, we have dead and many wounded," he said in a video message, without specifying the number of victims of the missile attack.