Kuleba calls on EU to take leading role in reconstruction of one of Ukraine's war-torn regions

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at a meeting with European Commissioner for Economics Paolo Gentiloni called on the EU to take a leading role in rebuilding one of the war-torn regions of Ukraine.

"Met with Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni. Following Volodymyr Zelensky's initiative, I invited the EU to take a lead in rebuilding one of Ukraine's war-torn regions. The EU will also support Ukraine's economic recovery, further integration of goods and services into the EU's Single Market," Kuleba said on Twitter on Monday.