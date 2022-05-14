Facts

11:16 14.05.2022

We do not stop trying to evacuate all our people from Azovstal - Zelensky

1 min read
The leadership of Ukraine does not stop trying to evacuate all the surrounded people from Azovstal.

"We do not stop trying to evacuate all our people from Azovstal and Mariupol. Now very difficult negotiations are underway on the next stage of the evacuation mission, the removal of the seriously wounded, doctors," President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message on Friday evening.

"We are talking about a lot of people," he said. Obviously, we are doing everything to evacuate all the others. Each of our defenders. Everyone in the world, who can be the most influential mediators, has already been involved in the negotiations."

Tags: #evacuation #azovstal
