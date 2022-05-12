Facts

10:48 12.05.2022

Over past day, Ukrainian military destroy 23 invaders, four pieces of equipment, enemy ammunition depot - South Operational Command

Over the past day, in the area of responsibility of the South Operational Command, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 23 personnel of the aggressor, four units of enemy equipment, as well as an ammunition depot.

"The effective use of rocket and artillery weapons destroyed 23 Russian soldiers, hit two tanks and two infantry fighting vehicles, and also destroyed the enemy ammunition in the Kherson region," a message posted on Facebook on Thursday night said.

