G7 meeting at leader level on May 8 primarily about guarantees of Ukraine's security - Zelensky

The meeting of the G7 leaders on May 8 was primarily dedicated to guaranteeing Ukraine's security, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message on Wednesday evening.

"Ukraine is very substantive and constantly discussing security and guarantees for Ukraine with our friends and partners. The G7 meeting on May 8, in which our country took part for the first time at the level of leaders, was primarily about this," he said.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine is negotiating with the leading powers of the world to give it confidence in security for decades to come: "This is the first time in the history of our state when it is possible to fix such guarantees. Not something in a memorandum, not some declarative desires for some course, but specific guarantees. Not only legal ones, but also written in such a way that it is clear who exactly, what exactly and how specifically guarantees us," Zelensky said.